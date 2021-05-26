SEC Baseball Tournament Round One Results

The first round of the 2021 SEC Baseball tournament wrapped up Tuesday night in Hoover.

Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss advanced after their victories.

Florida vs. Kentucky

The Gators took the lead early against Kentucky and set the momentum for the remainder of the game. Florida pitcher Tommy Mace allowed two into scoring position off the bat but proceeded to strike out the next three batters.

The bottom half of the first, Jacob Young connected on the first pitch he saw for a solo home run over the left field wall. One run wasn’t enough for the Gators as Sterlin Thompson made it 2-0 with a two-out RBI single.

In the fifth, Mace surrendered his lone run as John Rhodes made it 2-1 with an RBI double down the left field line. Florida quickly answered in the bottom half of the frame, loading up the bases before Cory Action put the Gators back up by two with an RBI single to right field.

The Gators took victory 4-1.

Alabama vs. South Carolina

Alabama had a six-run third inning to put the game out of reach early over South Carolina.

The third frame came with an RBI-double from Peyton Wilson, a two-run single from Owen Diodati and a three-run home run from Jackson Tate. The Tide added two more in the fourth and one in the sixth with South Carolina matching each time, but the Gamecocks could not close the gap enough.

The Tide held on for a 9-3 win.

Georgia vs. LSU

The 8th and 9th seed didn’t waste any time Tuesday, scoring all of their runs in the first inning.

The Tigers had a 1-0 in the top of the first inning off Georgia starter Luke Wagner, but was relieved by Jaden Woods in the fourth inning through the seventh not allowing any score.

Georgia’s Chaney Rogers had a three-RBI, two-out double that brought the game to 4-1, where it stayed.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Ole Miss broke the game open with a four-run third inning.