NBA Round 1 Playoffs Preview

The NBA playoffs continue today. The Washington Wizards face the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks travel to the New York Knicks, and the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Utah Jazz.

Wizards to 76ers

The Wizards play the 76ers tonight at 7 p.m. in round one of the playoffs. Philadelphia leads Washington 1-0 heading into game two of the playoffs. The Wizards are third in the Southeast Division and the 76ers are first in the Atlantic Division.

Starters for the Wizards include, Russel Westbrook (PG), Raul Neto (SG), Bradley Beal (SF), Rui Hachimura (PF), and Alex Len (C).

Starters for Philadelphia include, Ben Simmons (PG), Seth Curry (SG), Danny Green (SF), Tobias Harris (PF), and Joel Embiid (C).

Wizards’ head coach, Scott Brooks, talks about the teams preparation and what they have to do to win.

Hawks to Knicks

The Hawks take on the Knicks tonight at 7:30 p.m. in round one of the playoffs. Atlanta is currently 1-0 against the Knicks in their series. The Hawks are first in the Southeast Division and the Knicks are third in the Atlantic Division.

Trae Young (PG), Bogdan Bogdanovic (SG), De’Andre Hunter (SF), John Collins (PF), and Clint Capela (C), will be the starters for the Hawks.

Elfrid Payton (PG), Reggie Bullock (SG), RJ Barrett (SF), Julius Randle (PF), and Nerlens Noel (C), will be the starters for the the Knicks.

Grizzlies to Jazz

The Grizzlies face the Jazz tonight at 10 p.m. in round one of the playoffs. Memphis leads Utah (1-0) entering game two of the playoffs. The Grizzlies are second in the Southwest Division and the Jazz are first in the Northwest Division.

Ja Morant (PG), Dillion Brooks (SG), Kyle Anderson (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF), and Jonas Valanciunas (C), will be the starters for the Grizzles.

Mike Conley (PG), Donovan Mitchell (SG), Bojan Bogdanovic (SF), Royce O’Neale (PF), and Rudy Gobert (C), will be starting for the Jazz.