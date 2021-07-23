Arkansas at SEC Media Days

As the 2021 SEC Media Days concluded on July 22, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman took the stage to discuss the upcoming season. Linebacker Grant Morgan and left tackle Myron Cunningham joined Pittman.

All smiles pic.twitter.com/t45vofUgsd — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) July 22, 2021

Sam Pittman

Pittman, who enters his second season as the head coach, returned to Arkansas after spending four seasons as the offensive line coach at Georgia. He previously coached at Arkansas from 2013-2015 as the associate head coach and offensive line coach.

Pittman made an immediate impact on the Hogs as they went 3-7 during an all-SEC schedule in the middle of a pandemic during the 2020 season. In a win against then-16th ranked Mississippi State, Arkansas snapped a 20-game losing streak in the SEC. It was also their first win against a ranked opponent since 2016. Pittman became the fifth head coach in school history to lead Arkansas to a bowl game in their first season. However, the 2020 Texas Bowl was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at TCU.

Heading into 2021, Pittman made it clear during the SEC Media Days that the goal for the program was simply to keep getting better.

Grant Morgan

Coming off of an impressive 2020 season, linebacker Grant Morgan looks to only get better in his upcoming senior season. In the 2020 season, Morgan had 111 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and one interception. He was recently named to the Preseason All-SEC Second-Team.

During his time at the media day, Morgan added onto Pittman’s goal of Arkansas to keep getting better. As the captain of the defensive unit, Morgan said the expectation of the defense was to give the Razorbacks every possibility to win games.

Myron Cunningham

Anchoring the offensive line for the Hogs is left tackle Myron Cunningham, who was also named to the Preseason All-SEC Second-Team. A redshirt senior, Cunningham was impressive on the offensive line. Starting all ten games, Cunningham only allowed two sacks and had four games of at least a passing grade of 80. Cunningham also played the most snaps of any Razorback last season.

Echoing what Pittman and Morgan said, Cunningham expects the Razorback offense to improve in the 2021 season.

Arkansas 2021 season

The Razorbacks kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 4 with a matchup against Rice. Arkansas plays one of the toughest schedules after playing Rice. They host Texas on Sept. 11. On Sept. 25, the Hogs travel to Arlington for an old Southwest Conference matchup with Texas A&M. The very next week, they travel to Athens for a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Finally, Arkansas has another tough two-game stretch in November as they take on the two previous national champions in back-to-back weeks. On Nov. 13, the Razorbacks travel to Death Valley to play 2019 champion LSU. On Nov. 20, they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on 2020 champion Alabama.