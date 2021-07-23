SEC Media Days: Auburn Overview

Dominating the SEC: Far are the days of Cam Newton’s Heisman campaign and the 2010 National Championship victory. Possibly the greatest play in tiger history, Chris Davis Jr’s return TD in the Iron Bowl against Alabama too was 8 years ago. Later that year the Tigers would reach the BCS Championship game. However, in heartbreaking fashion, the Tigers gave up a TD with 13 seconds remaining in the BCS Championship game in a loss to Florida State. Two BCS Championship berths and two notable bowl victories in five years. Arguably the greatest stretch in Auburn football history.

Inconsistencies replaced the Glory Days of Auburn football.

Since the last BCS loss, the Tigers have gone 32-26 in conference play. A far cry from interstate rivals Alabama at a 54-5 clip.

Last year the Auburn Tigers went 6-4 before firing previous head coach Gus Malzahn. Later that week interim head coach Kevin Steele lost to Northwestern at the Citrus Bowl ending their campaign at 6-5.

The goal for Auburn is simple. Win. And Win consistently.

“We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level,” Allen Greene Director of Athletics for Auburn said.

Dreams of SEC Dominance Once Again

New football head coach Brian Harsin hopes to bring in a new era of winning to Auburn Football.

A new era on The Plains. pic.twitter.com/yWiI8tDq7K — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 23, 2020

As a matter of fact, there is plenty of reason for optimism. Bryan Harsin comes from Boise State, a program that never saw a losing record under his tenure. Additionally, it seems as though Harsin continues to kindle a fire under starting QB Bo Nix.

“…we’re not scared of Alabama. I know that a lot of people want us to be scared, but we’re really not,” Starting QB Bo Nix said.

Full Audio Below:

The Iron Bowl is set to commence on Nov. 27. Led by Bo Nix and Coach Harsin the Tigers look to try to berth their first appearance in the College Football Playoffs this season.