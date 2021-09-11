Eastside falls to 0-3 after a tough loss to Buchholz

Written by: Talia Baia and Kyle Curtis

Buchholz Bobcats (3-0) defeated the Eastside Rams (0-3) at Citizens’ field on Friday night 42-7.

Slow Opening Quarter For Rams Leads To a Fast Defeat

The energy in the stadium for Friday night lights at Citizens’ field brought out many fans from both schools. The game got off to a quick start for Buchholz. Within the first minute of the game Bobcat’s quarterback, Creed Whittemore, was able to connect with Quan Lee for a 70-yard touchdown reception. Eastside was not able to respond. The next drive entailed a quick 3 and out. Consequently, it was then followed by a blocked punt by the Bobcats. Whittemore was able to find Adrian Sermons on an out route on the play to go up 14 only 3 minutes into the game.

After a three and out by Eastside, Buchholz was able to block the punt which led to another Bobcat touchdown. 14-0 8:55 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/l8Jhxg7rs1 — Talia Baia (@talia_baia) September 11, 2021

Second Quarter Leads To More Problems for Rams

The Bobcats did not let up in the second quarter after a dominating first.

Eastside was able to gain some momentum to end the first quarter with an impressive goal-line stand. After converting one first down, the Rams were forced to punt on the opening play into the arms of Buchholz’ Quan Lee. Lee fielded the ball and was able to maneuver his way through the Rams for another Buchholtz touchdown (28-0).

Continuing on, Eastside was able to complete a slant route for the Rams’ first score of the night. Darius Moore was the recipient of the catch and was able to shed the tackles of Buchholz’s defenders in an effort to the endzone.

To cap off the second quarter, Buchholz was able to add two more touchdowns to the board thanks to the lethal combination of Whittamore and Lee. At the end of the first half, the Bobcats were leading the Rams 42-7.

Both Teams Stall In Second Half

To start the second half, Buchholz was able to rest their starters and get younger players experience. Both teams played solid defense in the third quarter. While the Bobcats were able to convert on an interception, Eastside was able to recover a fumble. Neither of these turnovers led to points which created a scoreless second half.

In the second half, the running clock came into effect causing no serious momentum shifts. The final score was 42-7 in favor of the hometeam Buchholz Bobcats.

The Eastside Rams coach, Alex Deleon, quoted after the defeat, “It’s a mindset…You got to expect to win on Monday night, not just Friday night.” Hopefully, with these plans, they will be able to come out stronger next Friday against Menendez.

