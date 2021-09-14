Grantham talks defense ahead of Alabama

The 12th-ranked Florida Gators and the first ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will be going head to head in the first SEC match-up of the season for both programs. The Saturday game will be dictated by the Gators’ ability to get stops on defense against an explosive offense.

Gators Defensive Coordinator, Todd Grantham discussed the Gators defensive strategy and mindset going up against a physical offense.

Grantham highlighted a common theme that he was pleased with, in the previous two games: the improvements and adjustments that the defense has been able to make.

The Gators have allowed a combined 34 points between week one and week two, the majority being in the second half. The defense has not allowed a fourth-down conversion yet this season.

Grantham broke down the Alabama offense in preparation for Saturday’s game.

The Florida defense is going to be challenged to stop a very efficient Alabama offense that has had 778 total yards of offense going into week three of the season. In addition, Alabama’s offense has had a combined total of 52 first downs in their first two games of the season.

The challenge is going to start with the defensive line’s ability to affect Bryce Young, the 20-year-old quarterback, who has dynamic weapons around him.

The young quarterback received high praise from Grantham in which he highlighted his strengths.

Grantham then discussed the power of influence that the defensive line has over a quarterback.

To take down a powerhouse, like Alabama, the Florida defense is going to need to have an outstanding performance at all positions.

The match-up will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at Ben Griffin Stadium.