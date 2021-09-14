Mohamoud Diabate Talks Gators Defense

Florida Gators outside linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is looking forward to the revenge game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday. During a press conference on Tuesday, Diabate explained the factors that will be motivating him and his defense.

As an Auburn, Alabama, native, Diabate grew up conditioned to not like the Crimson Tide. He explained that he grew up around everyone screaming “War Eagle.” Even though his hometown roots provide him with motivation to beat Alabama, he explained he will be even more motivated because his parents will be sitting in the Swamp.

In addition to his hometown motivation, Diabate hopes the fans will contribute to the team’s energy on the field. He believes that the combination of a full stadium and the match-up against a top-rated program will create a special night.

For Diabate, he does not consider the past as motivation. Even though this is a revenge game from last season’s loss in the SEC Championship to the Crimson Tide, Diabate explained that he looks at every game as just a game. He is solely focused on completing his duty of playing football, which hasn’t changed since he started the game in fourth grade.

Entering this weekend’s game, Diabate will be treating the game just like any other. He said the Gators’ defense is focused on being disciplined in their play as well as making the opposing quarterback uncomfortable.

The Florida Gators will face the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tune into ESPN 98.1 FM for the live coverage of this event and to hear if the Gators are able to seek their revenge on the Crimson Tide.