Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, talks with wide receivers Kadarius Toney (1) and Jacob Copeland (15) during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)

Jacob Copeland Meets with the Media Ahead of Alabama Game on Saturday

Eli Makaron September 14, 2021 Feature Sports News, Gators Football, SEC 1 Views

Just ten short months ago, the Florida Gators failed to capture an SEC Championship when they faced off against Alabama. Now, they have an opportunity to forget that game and move forward come Saturday. The Gators and Crimson Tide are 2-0 after a couple of non-conference wins to start the season. To nobody’s surprise, Alabama stands at the top spot on the AP Poll with Florida at 11th. Jacob Copeland shared his thoughts ahead of this weekend’s game.

Copeland on Coach Saban

Copeland was asked what he remembers from last year’s game and how that has impacted the Gators’ offseason.

“Losing to them by six points was something that we have built off of during the offseason.”

He followed that by saying that the Crimson Tide finished on top because they executed better.

Moving on to Saturday, he was asked what to expect from the fans.

Clearly, he knows that Coach Nick Saban will draw a lot of anticipation and excitement from Gator Nation.

Before Copeland committed to Florida, he was considering going to Alabama. He praised Saban’s winning ways and knows Saturday will be a fight.

“Nick has been setting the standard high for a while now. We know that if we knock him off, we’ll be the team to beat.”

The Team is Together

Personally, Copeland is excited for the opportunity to face the Alabama powerhouse.

When my number was called, I made the plays. Playing behind all Pitts and Toney was a motivation and I knew my time would come. Now I can help the young receivers stay focused.

There was a lot of talk of the QB starting job, but at the end of the day, the players seem together in the utilization of both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson.

“It’s great because I know they have no hate toward each other. They always stick together and I know they both will make the plays they need to make.”

Copeland talked about the offense and how people haven’t seen it all when it comes to the Gators Offense.

“It’s a lot, most definitely a lot. They haven’t shown much. We can’t expose our hand when we haven’t seen Saban yet.”

Finally, the key to the game for Copeland? Execute.

“I’m going to go into the game and do what I do, but I know Nick Saban will be ready. It’s going to come down to who can executer better.”

The Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

