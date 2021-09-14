San Francisco Giants clinch playoff berth

The San Francisco Giants are the first team to clinch a berth in the 2021 playoffs. The Giants had a 9-1 win against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park Stadium.

The Giants’ performance was a surprise to many as the team had not been able to clinch a berth in the postseason since 2016. In franchise history, this winning game marked the earliest the Giants have clinched a spot in the playoffs. The Giants lead in the NL West division with 94-50, the best in the Majors. Much improvement from the shortened 2020 season with 29-31.

Let the celebrations begin

Once pitcher Kervin Castro struck out Ha-Seong Kim the stadium erupted with excitement. This moment was not only big for the team but also for the fans who have supported them along the way. The Giants and the Padres respectfully shook hands out on the field. The Giants were gifted “Built for October” T-shirts and ski goggles to block the sprayed champagne from their eyes.

San Francisco Giants manager, Gabe Kapler, said he is happy with the team’s abilities. Kapler believes they have much reason to celebrate their victory.

Giants catcher, Buster Posey, acknowledged that it has been a while since the team made it to the postseason. Posey also noted the amount of work the team put in to get there.

The Giants are currently ranked second in MLB team pitching, eighth in batting, and seventh in fielding.

Looking ahead

Kapler discussed how the team can take a moment to celebrate but is able to turn around and prepare for the next game.

After the celebrations, it is back to work for the Giants as they still have high aspirations to win the division. With 18 games left in the season, the Giants need to hold off the Dodgers, who trail by 2 1/2 games, to claim the NL West title.