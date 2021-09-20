Tua Hurt, Bills Drown Out Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills shut out the Miami Dolphins 35-0 Sunday and took down starting Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the process.

Tagovailoa injured

The Dolphins quarterback was carted off to the locker room during the first quarter after a hard hit by Bills defensive end A.J. Epensa. Tagovailoa is undergoing tests on his ribs Monday. Former Gator Jacoby Brissett filled in at quarterback and threw for 169 yards, completing 24 of 40 passes.

Bills strong defense

Buffalo played with power Sunday as it recorded six quarterback sacks and an interception by cornerback Levi Wallace in the first quarter. With three sacks in the first quarter, the Buffalo team tied for the second-most in franchise history for one quarter.

Buffalo on the offense

With a 35-point win, the Bills offensee showed up and showed out Sunday. The team scored five touchdowns by running back Devin Singletary, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, tight end Dawson Knox and two by running back Zack Moss.

PBP Bills 28-0-Moss 7-Yd TD Run

Josh Allen closes in on Bills record

Allen became the second-fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 completion yards in Bills history, only behind Hall-of-Famer Jim Kelly. Allen now holds 70 career touchdowns after two completed passes to Singletary and Diggs, respectively.

Both the Dolphins and the Bills are 1-1 on the season. Next up Buffalo hosts the Washington Football Team while Miami faces the Las Vegas Raiders.