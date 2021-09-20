Gators Soccer Draws Against North Florida in 2OT

It is no secret that the Florida Gators soccer team has had a slow start to the 2021 season. The Gators currently sit with an overall record of 1-5-3 and record of 0-0-1 in SEC play. Yesterday, the Gators went to two overtimes for the second match in a row. The Gators also had a scoreless tie for the second match in-a-row. Here are some things to take away from the match:

Slow couple of matches

Since the Gators fell to the second-ranked North Carolina on Sept. 9, the Gators have not scored. The Gators have not scored in their last 204 minutes of match-play. While they have not been scored on in 180 minutes, the Gators cannot seem to get past the keeper as of late. Only eight shots were put on the North Florida goalkeeper, Emma Voigt, last night. The Gators have shot eight times in both of their last two matches. The Gators will find it more difficult to put goals in the net if they do not to start taking more shots.

Silver lining for Gators soccer

While the Gators team as a whole has had a rough start to the season, the teams’s goalkeepers have been one of the only highlights so far. Gators’ starting goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg has posted three shutouts in the last four matches. Goldberg has been a shining star for this 2021 Gators soccer team. As of their last matches, Goldberg’s save percentage sits at 74.2%. If Goldberg continues to play the way she has, the Gators still have a chance to improve their record.

Looking ahead

Despite two hard fought draws, the Gators still have their eyes set on the matches ahead. The Gators next match will be against SEC East rivals, the Kentucky Wildcats. This will be Kentucky’s first look at an SEC team this year and it will be quite interesting to see how their fare against the struggling Gators.

