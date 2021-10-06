Jones Seeks to Improve Moving Forward

Florida quarterback Emory Jones discussed how Florida needs to improve as the season continues. The Gators endured a loss against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 2 for the first time since 1986. This unexpected loss shocked Gator fans all over, many blaming Mullen’s coaching errors.

IT HAPPENED! Kentucky upsets No. 10 Florida, beating the Gators at home for the first time since 1986. pic.twitter.com/HiZlAuYtqV — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2021

Progression of Jones

Jones had a tough two first games in which he threw four interceptions.

However, Jones gave his best performance thus far of his college career against Tennessee. He threw for over 200 yards, and rushed for 100 plus in the game. These stats earned him the honor of SEC Co-Offensive Player of the week.

Last week, the quarterback threw for 203 yards with a completion percentage of 74.2.

Where Florida Went Wrong

There have been several discussions on what went wrong for Florida on Saturday. One instance that many point to is that Mullen didn’t let Jones run the two minute drill going into half-time that could have put them in the lead.

Additionally, penalties were a problem for the Florida throughout the game. The Gators racked up 15 penalties for 115 yards.

Jones said what he thought they could have done better in the Kentucky game.

The Game Plan to Improve

“We understood what we did wrong last game, and now the image in the locker room is just to improve from it, go out there and play the next game better than we did the last,” Jones said.

He describes what Mullen said to the team when they were frustrated about losing, “use the frustration as motivation.”

“Were just going to move on from it and continue to get better.” Jones said.

He said the defense on the team needs improvement.

Jones went on to say how Mullen is having the team watch the last game over to see where they can improve.

When’s the Next Chance for Florida to Take the W?

This Saturday, Oct. 9, the Florida Gators (3-2) will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3).

The homecoming game in the swamp will kickoff at noon.