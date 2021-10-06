Boone faces uncertain future with Yankees

Questions swirl about the future of manager Aaron Boone with the Yankees after New York lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-2 in the American League Wild Card game.

Four years into being at the helm of the organization, his contract is complete. Boone said he loves being the manager of the Yankees organization, but also feels at peace and can hold his head high if this is it.

When a reporter asked if he had any regrets about his lineup for the game, Boone replied, none. Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole had to be taken out in the third inning, three runs in already, when he could not convert an out.

Boone also said he hadn’t had any talks with the organization about his future yet.

Debate

After the game, right fielder Aaron Judge provided reasons for Boone staying on as the manager:

“There’s a lot of good answers for that besides being a great manager and leading this team the past couple of years, to winning over 100 games, his leadership skills being even-keeled through the ups and downs, the good times and bad times, that’s part of it. When you are the manager of this team and you wear the N.Y. and you wear these pinstripes, it’s a heavy burden. But a guy like Booney, man, he wears it with pride, shows up to work every day and gets us prepared the right way, keeps us motivated and gets on guys when he needs to. It’s been a pleasure the past couple of years to play for him and fight for him every single day. I could spend all night giving you reasons why he should still be the manager.”

A lot of #yankees fans want Aaron Boone out, which is fine. But Brian Cashman is the one who builds the team and hasn't gotten them to the World Series in 13 years. He's got to be questioned at some point here. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) October 6, 2021

Many Yankee fans, meanwhile, are outraged over Boone. But some redirect their anger question general manager Brian Cashman, believing that he brings in amazing players but struggles with managing the actual organization.

Boone Tenure

Before becoming the manager of the Yankees, Boone played in the MLB and served as a TV announcer. In his first managing role, Boone collected a 328-218 record (.601 winning percentage). He also led the Yankees to the playoffs each year from 2018 to 2021. The furthest they have reached is the AL Championship Series.

2018: Won Wild Card, Lost AL Divisional series

2019: Won ALDS, Lost ALCS

2020: Won Wild Card, Lost ALDS

2021: Lost Wild Card

Postseason wins/loss by the managers: W-L

Aaron Boone: 11-11

Alex Cora: 12-3 pic.twitter.com/Vs0fntNQCl — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 6, 2021

Competition

The 2021 Yankees have a team payroll of $203,319,863, second only to the Dodgers. Yet, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, who spend similar amounts, and the Tampa Bay Rays ($70,836,327) have knocked Boone’s team out of the playoffs.

Boone acknowledged how other teams have caught up to the Yankees, naming specific clubs.

Indeed, the last time a manager led the Yankees for a fifth season without winning the World Series was 1922.

For now, Boone will await conversations with owner Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner.