Around The NFL: Week Five

The Bills make a statement against the Chiefs:

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a statement with a dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Sunday Night Football. 38-20

The start to their dominance was on the defensive side of the ball. They were able to stifle the Kansas city offense with two interceptions. Defensive end Gregory Rousseau had one as well as Safety Micah Hyde.

The Bills quarterback Josh Allen was both boastful about the defense, saying this.

Josh Allen and the Bills offense also lit up the chiefs for 38 points. Allen went 15/26 for 315 and rushing for 59 yards. Josh had a passer rating of 139.1 and destroyed the weak secondary of the chiefs.

The Bills next game is next Monday against the Tennessee Titans looking to go 6-1.

The Chargers and Browns have the Game of the Year?

These two offenses blew up and had the biggest shootout in the NFL season with a final score of 47-42 in favor of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The story of the game was the Justin Herbert for the Chargers. Herbert threw 26/43 for 398 yards with 4 passing touchdowns. When being asked about the game Herbert had this to say.

The browns’ offense also dominated Baker Mayfield’s threw for 300 yards with two touchdowns. Halfbacks Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt ran for a combined 222 yards with three rushing touchdowns. The Browns became the first team to have over 500 yards of total offense and no turnovers to lose a game in the NFL.

