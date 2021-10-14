St. Francis Academy seeks first win as they host St. Joseph Academy

Coming out of their bye week, St. Francis Academy is still looking to get their first win of the season. Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. they will take on St. Joseph Academy who is traveling to Gainesville from St. Augustine, also in hopes of getting their first win of the season.

“This Friday we just need to not let the big plays happen like they usually do,” Senior Quarterback Riley Brown said.

With St. Francis Academy averaging just 5.3 points per game while giving up an average of 44 points per game and St. Joseph Academy averaging 5.4 points per game while allowing an average of 34 points per game, this should be a pretty even matchup.

“Our secondary has improved this season,” Brown said. “Our offensive line has also improved but have been getting sick so we’ve had to substitute guys in. Like we had to put our two fullbacks in on the line last game.”

St. Francis Academy has been struggling to generate offense this season, but with the improvement in offensive line performance and growth shown by their run game throughout the season, they could overpower St. Joseph Academy for their first win of the season.