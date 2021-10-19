Week 8 of SEC Football

Week 8 of college football is upon us, and per usual the SEC teams are expected to dominate in their respective matches.

In-State Showdown Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces University of Arkansas

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions won’t have to travel far for their upcoming match-up. The Golden Lions will face the University of Arkansas Razorbacks Sunday at noon at War Memorial Stadium.

The Golden Lions are the extreme underdogs in this matchup against the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks are currently 4-3. The Golden Lions are currently 1-5, and this is one of the bigger programs they will face this season.

Hogs are heading to The Rock! pic.twitter.com/77F0nI1iTd — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 19, 2021

LSU Travels to Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers will face the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Tigers are currently 4-3 and are coming off of an upset victory against the former No. 20 Florida Gators.

The Rebels are currently 5-1 coming off of a 31-26 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers overcoming some harsh fan interference. Ole Miss is currently the 12-point favorites heading into this match-up.

A game unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/JlD94p8szY — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 18, 2021

Vanderbilt Hosts Mississippi State

The Vanderbilt Commodores will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Vanderbilt is currently 2-5 and coming off a close loss to the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs are currently 3-3 and coming off a major loss to Alabama. Mississippi State is currently the 20.5-point favorites heading into this matchup.

On the road Saturday in the Music City!#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/XRsACu2Nnv — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 18, 2021

Tennessee Travels to Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteer head to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face the Alabama Crimson Tide at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Volunteers are currently 4-3 coming off an emotional loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Crimson Tide are currently 6-1 following a victory over Mississippi State. Alabama is currently the 27-point favorites heading into this matchup.

Head coach Josh Heupel holds his weekly press conference. https://t.co/PLLRzQywUy — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 18, 2021

Texas A&M Hosts South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks hit the road to face the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

The Gamecocks are currently 4-3 following a shy victory over Vanderbilt.

The Aggies are currently 5-2 following a 35-14 victory over the Missouri Tigers. The Aggies are currently the 19-point favorites heading into this in-conference matchup.