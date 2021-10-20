Dodgers Comeback At Home In Thrilling Win Against Braves

Dodgers are back in the NLCS, coming back from a three-run deficit in Game 3 to beat the Braves 6-5. Here’s a recap on how the Braves could not capitalize on a three-run lead, allowing the Dodgers to flip Game 3.

Corey Seager Strikes First

Mookie Betts drew a leadoff walk against Charlie Morton as Corey Seager whacked a curveball for a two-run home run to center field. It’s Seager’s 13th home run of his postseason career, tying him with Justin Turner for most in Dodgers playoff history.

Braves Pull Ahead

Freddie Freeman started the inning with a single, as Austin Riley hit a deep fly ball. Gavin Lux missed what looked to be an easy catch, putting the Braves runners on second and third with one out.

Joc Pederson then hit an RBI single into right. Immediately, Adam Duvall dumped a broken-bat RBI single into left to tie the game at 2-2.

After Lux’s mistake, the shortstop Corey Seager committed the second error of the inning. Seager couldn’t backhand a ground ball off Dansby Swanson as the ball hit off his glove into the outfield to score the go-ahead run.

Walker Buehler struck out Charlie Morton in the next at-bat for the second out. However, Buehler walked Eddie Rosario on four pitches to plate another run, making it 4-2.

The Dodgers suddenly find themselves trailing the Braves after seemingly dominating the first three innings.

Braves Extend Their Lead

Corey Knebel entered the game to begin the inning but allowed a single and walk to his first two batters. Phil Bickford quickly replaced Knebel but gave up an RBI single to Duvall. The Braves added to their lead, 5-2.

Dodgers Comeback

In the bottom of the 8th inning, the Dodgers were trailing the Braves 5-2. But, it wasn’t until Cody Bellinger hit an elevated fastball far over the wall in right-center field in a game-tying three-run home run making it 5-5.

The Dodgers needed at least one more run to win Game 3. The Braves changed their pitching as Chris Taylor stole second. Taylor went to third on a grounder, then scored on Mookie Betts’ go-ahead RBI double into the right-center field gap.

Kenley Jansen Closes Out

After scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth, Kenley Jansen took the mound to try and close out the game. Instead, Jansen got the save by striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning, propelling the Dodgers to a 6-5 win over the Braves.

NLCS Game 4

The Braves now lead the series just two games to one. Julio Urías will start for the Dodgers in Game 4. As for the Braves, they will be going for a bullpen game. The first pitch will be thrown in Dodger Stadium at 8:08 pm.