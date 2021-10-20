Gators volleyball travels to Alabama

Get ready for the rival game of the season. Florida volleyball (12-6, 6-2) will play Alabama (9-9, 1-5) tonight at 8 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.

Star Setter

The Gators have the accomplishments of six-foot setter Marlie Monserez going into tonight’s game. Monserez is currently ranked third in the conference with 11.09 assists per set.

She can't be stopped 👀🔥 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗧𝗛 SEC Setter of the Week honor for @marliemonz this season! https://t.co/gfDs3uWmmU#GoGators pic.twitter.com/v7vjmWyaNg — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) October 18, 2021

Monserez was awarded her fourth setter of the week title on Oct. 18.

Had four digs, three kills and two blocks in their last game against Texas A&M.

Monserez leads the team with a high hitting percentage of .438.

AVCA All-American Honorable Mention. (2020)

AVCA All-Southeast Region Honorable Mention. (2020)

Three-time 2020-21 SEC Setter of the week.

Season Highlights

Florida’s 2021 season has twice as many wins than losses.

Under the longstanding head coach, Mary Wise, who has had 979 coaching victories in her career, which is the fourth most in Division I history. This season’s accomplishments are no different.

In the 2021 season so far they have scored a total of 895 kills, 832 assists and 925 digs. They also have a winning percentage of .667.

Will Volleyball History Repeat Itself?

Last year, Florida dominated Alabama (25-21, 25-17, 25-22).

The two outside hitters that contributed to the win include Thayer Hall and T’ara Ceasar managing 26 kills.

Gators Volleyball has had a history of consistently ranking higher than Alabama. Last season, Alabama had a 7-15 record, when Florida was 21-4. Also, Florida volleyball currently sits at 23rd in the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Florida volleyball has never lost to the Crimson Tide, so it would be a shocking loss if the Gators can’t keep their momentum going to secure the next win.

Tonight’s matchup will take place inside the Foster Auditorium and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.