Brady and Bucs Trample Bears

As the game kicked off, it was clear the Chicago Bears had to play a near-perfect game against the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, after four Tom Brady passing touchdowns and five forced turnovers for the Tampa Bay defense, the Bucs earned their best start in franchise history with a commanding 38-3 win over the Bears.

Brady Throws 600th Touchdown

Walking into Week 7 of his 21st NFL season, Tom Brady had thrown for 598 touchdowns. And as the first quarter was coming to a close in Tampa, Brady threw his second touchdown of the day and the 600th touchdown of his career. This milestone stands out more than maybe any other accomplishment of Brady’s career as he is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns. And the best part is: he didn’t stop there. Brady went on to throw for 211 yards and throw two more touchdowns on the day, one to Chris Godwin and the other three to Mike Evans, including Brady’s 600th touchdown.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1452380867532259330

Brady is thankful for all of the teammates in his career who helped him reach such a significant milestone.

“There’s nothing about this sport you do by yourself,” Brady said. “It’s the ultimate team sport.”

As the season progresses, the 44 year old quarterback will look to extend his career passing touchdown each week.

Bears Struggles Again

While the Chicago Bears needed to have a stellar performance to compete with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Bears did the exact opposite. The Bears struggled from the get-go having allowed 35 of Tampa Bay’s 38 total points in the first half. The one bright side of the Bears day was running back Khalil Herbert’s performance against Tampa’s top-ranked rush defense. Herbert ran for 100 yards on 18 carries.

However, the struggles of Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields were too much to overcome. Fields threw for 184 yards and three interceptions while also fumbling three times and losing two of them. Meanwhile, the Bears have yet to score more than 25 points in a game this season. Fields finished Week 7 with a quarterback rating of 1.9/158.3 and sits 32nd in total QBR rankings with an total QBR of 16.7/100.

One of those days for Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/AVzfYlNOE2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2021

Looking Ahead

With Week 7 in the rear-view mirror now for Tampa Bay, the team now begins to focus on their Week 8 matchup against their divisional rivals, the New Orleans Saints. Sitting with a win-loss record of 6-1, Tampa Bay looks to continue their triumphant season against the struggling Saints. For Chicago, they now face the struggling San Francisco 49ers. Chicago’s matchup against San Francisco could be Justin Fields’ first matchup against a fellow rookie quarterback.