Texas A&M takes on Ole Miss in Top 25 matchup

In maybe the highest-profile SEC matchup of the weekend, No. 11 Texas A&M takes on No. 15 Ole Miss. Both teams enter the matchup at 7-2 on the season.

What can Ole Miss expect in this game?

With one of the most high-powered offenses in the nation, Ole Miss can look to win any shootout presented to them. Texas A&M, on the other hand, is the second-best defense in the SEC, allowing just 14.7 points per game.

Ole Miss’s head coach, Lane Kiffin, talked about how proficient the Aggies defense is, noting their recruiting.

Texas A&M is currently ranked fifth in recruiting on 24/7 Sports.

On Saturday, Ole Miss will play host to A&M. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher talked about how tough it will be to play on the road at Ole Miss. He also mentioned the talent level the Rebels bring to the table.

Another way that these two teams create an interesting matchup is in the turnover battle. Texas A&M creates many turnovers. On the other hand, Ole Miss is one of the least turnover-prone teams in the country. Quarterback Matt Corral, who is projected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, has suffered just two interceptions all season.

How does Texas A&M stack up?

Being one of the best defenses in the SEC and in the country, Texas A&M’s offense rarely sees pressure to score at a high level. In their last game, against Auburn, they were able to win without scoring an offensive touchdown. Their only touchdown in the 20-3 win was courtesy of the Aggies defense.

Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin talked about the capability of this defense.

Jimbo Fisher thinks his defense is playing in the scheme to a high level.

Fisher does believe in his front seven on defense. He thinks they could be the key to a victory on Saturday.

Fisher emphasizes with his team to stay competitive into the later parts of the season. The Aggies are just one conference game behind Alabama in the SEC West.

The game kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Texas A&M is the 2.5-point favorite.