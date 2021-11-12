Tampa Bay VS Washington Preview

Sunday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing the Washington Football Team in the nation’s capital.

This will be the 25th all time meeting between the two teams, the series is currently tied 12-12-0.

The teams played during the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season with the Buccaneers coming out the victors 31-23.

Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers are coming off a bye week after a loss to their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay currently has a 6-2 record, as well as being a 9.5 point favorite entering this game.

Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady knows there is still a lot of football left, and not take any opponent for granted.

Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich knows that Washington’s defense has great young talent, and knows that they should not be taken lightly.

Washington

Coming into the season many sports analysts picked Washington to repeat as NFC East champion and to get back into the playoffs.

The football team enter this week with a record of 2-6, after losing last week 17-10 to the Denver Broncos.

Entering this season Washington was projected to be one of the top 5 defensive units in the NFL. This season their strength has become a weakness they are ranked 30th giving up 389.4 yards a game. Washington’s defensive struggles do not stop there they are surrendering 28.4 points per game, considering their coach Ron Rivera is one of the best defensive mined coaches in the league.

Earlier this season Washington lost their starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke was thrust into the starting role. Heinicke has been having a pretty good season although turnovers have been his Achilles heel. Washington has lost close games to good teams because of turnovers this season.

Last January during the Wild Card playoff game Washington, and Heinicke almost beat Tom Brady and these Buccaneers.

If Washington can avoid the costly turnovers, and if the defense plays like they are capable of they should be able to give Tampa Bay a game.