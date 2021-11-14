Gators Men’s Basketball Defeat Florida State in a 71-55 Win

Gators Men’s Basketball hosted in State rival No.20 Florida State in the O’Connell Center Sunday afternoon.

Gators Mens Basketball

Florida opened their season this past week hosting Elon in their first regular season game defeating them 74-61.

The Gators get their first test of the season against a ranked Florida State team.

The last time these two teams met each other was last December when the Gators took a scare from their star Forward Keyontae Johnson who collapsed on the court in Tallahassee. The Gators continued, but fell short to the Seminoles 71-83.

Moving forward, the Gators return to the O’Connell Center for their second regular season game hosting the Seminoles. Still without forward Johnson, the Gators battled it out, defeating Florida State by double digits 71-55.

The Gators started off slow in the begging exchanging 14 lead changes with the Seminoles ending the first half of the match up trailing Florida State28-30.

Colin Castelon had a big night for the Gators racking in a double-double marking it his fourth career one as a Gator. Castelon had a standout performance with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Following along side the Gators center also in double figures

Brandon Mckissic– 12 pts, 3 rebounds

Anthony Duruji-15 pts, 7 rebounds

Myreon Jones– 12 pts 6 rebounds.

Florida earning this win broke Florida State’s 7 game winning streak against Florida. Also marks head coach Mike White first time defeating the Seminoles since entering the Gator program.

Florida State Basketball

Florida State basketball team, under the head coaching of Leonard Hamilton has won their last seven straight meetings in its rivalry matchup against the Gators. The Seminoles entered the regular season sitting at No.20 in college AP Polls. Malik Osborne lead the way for the Seminoles with 18 points in his performance against the Gators.

Whats Next ?

The Gators are back in the O’Connell Center Thursday hosting Milwaukee for a 6 p.m tip off.