Mullen Addressed Media Ahead of Trip to Missouri

After a shootout win over Samford on Saturday, Dan Mullen took the podium to answer questions from the media.

He discussed the team’s performance and expectations moving forward.

Next Team Up

The Florida Gators will travel to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Obviously anytime you’re on the road in the SEC it’s a challenge because the environments you go play in, the crowds, the energy that they bring, and the quality of teams from top to bottom in this league are excellent football teams,” Mullen said. “All of that added together always creates it to be challenging on the road.”

Last year, the two teams had an intense meeting at midfield after Kyle Trask took a late hit.

Wow. Florida Missouri players go at it at halftime after a late hit on Trask in the final play. #Gators up 20-7. pic.twitter.com/RBMwv8ME9Y — Hannah Oliveto (@HannahOliveto) November 1, 2020

Mullen was fined for his involvement in the incident.

He said he wasn’t concerned about any carryover and said he hadn’t really thought about it.

Mullen said quarterback Emory Jones will remain the starter for Florida and said Anthony Richardson should be 100% healthy.

Celebration Time

On Saturday, a video of the Gators celebrating in the locker room went viral.

Critics took to social media and said the Gators shouldn’t have been dancing for a win over an FCS team.

It’s great to be a Florida Gator …… after beating Samford pic.twitter.com/ZGyStasnoA — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 13, 2021

Mullen addressed the critics of the video on Monday.

“I’ve never won a game that wasn’t worth celebrating,” he said. “And I’ve never celebrated a loss.”

Mullen said he is not someone who celebrates “moral victories.”

He said the team will continue to celebrate and dance in the locker room for any victory.

What’s the Narrative?

The Gators currently sit at 5-5 and Mullen is facing lots of questions about the stability of his job.

“This is my 13th year as a head coach in the SEC,” Mullen said. “365 days a year for all 13 years you’re under a certain pressure to perform.”

Mullen has faced a lot of criticism in the media. Fans demand he should be fired and journalists critique his ability to coach and recruit.

Mullen said he doesn’t control the narrative and that it’s the writers who decide what is said about him and the team.