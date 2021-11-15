New CFP Rankings Possibilities

With another week of college football in the books, the CFP picture is becoming more clear. Georgia and Alabama cruise to victory and are set to have a heavyweight fight in the SEC Championship. Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan State all won their conference games by double digits. Michigan beat Penn State 21-17 in Happy Valley for their first victory there since 2015. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is no longer undefeated as the Sooners lost 27-14 on the road to Baylor. With Oklahoma losing on Saturday, and Michigan State and Ohio State facing each other this weekend, Cincinnati has a legitimate shot to make the playoff.

Undefeated No More

The Oklahoma offense struggled to get in a rhythm when they were upset by Baylor Saturday. Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler combined to only throw for 178 yards with two interceptions. However, Baylor quarterback, Gerry Bohanon accumulated 224 total yards and three touchdowns. Running back Abram Smith added another 148 yards rushing for Baylor. This loss could potentially open the door for Cincinnati to sneak in the playoff if they win out. Another possibility that can eliminate Oklahoma and help Cincinnati and Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Game. If Oklahoma loses to Oklahoma State and the Cowboys win out, Oklahoma will be eliminated from the Big 12 Championship game.

Ohio State ‘derails’ Purdue’s CFP hopes

After beating Michigan State last week, Purdue went on the road to face Ohio State. Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, Ohio State’s high-flying offense proved to be too much. C.J. Stroud lit up Purdue’s secondary and went 31/38 with 361 yards and five touchdowns. Running backs, Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, combined for 215 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Buckeyes look to take another step towards a potential Big Ten East Championship and a potential playoff spot when they Michigan State at noon. This top-ten matchup has major playoff implications with the loser almost certainly eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

CFP Predictions for Week 12

The NCAA released its predictions for the new college football playoff rankings this week. The top seven remain unchanged with Georgia leading the way at number one. The NCAA predicts Oklahoma to move down to number 10, one spot behind their in-state rival, Oklahoma State. Meanwhile, UTSA who sits at 10-0 comes in at number 21 in the latest predictions. Lastly, the prediction has Auburn rounding out the top 25 after they surrendered a 25-point lead to Mississippi State at home.