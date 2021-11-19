Local High School Teams Look to Advance in 2021 FHSAA Football Playoffs

The 2021 FHSAA Football Playoffs continue this week as several area teams compete to advance to the regional finals.

Class 1A Regional Semifinals

There are several local matchups in the Class 1A Regional Semifinals this weekend. Lafayette (8-3) takes on Chiefland (9-1), Union County (11-0) heads to Hilliard (9-1) and Pahokee (7-1) hosts Bradford (6-5). Lastly, Wildwood (6-4) takes on Hawthorne (7-0).

Hawthorne Head Coach Cornelius Ingraham says Wildwood’s explosive offense is something his team is preparing for.

Class 3A Regional Semifinals

P.K. Yonge (8-3) heads to Trinity Catholic (6-2) for the regional semifinals. P.K. Yonge is coming off a 7-game win streak. According to Head Coach Kevin Doelling, it will be a competitive matchup.

The winner of this game will advance to take on the winner of Walton vs. Florida State University.

Class 4A Regional Semifinals

In the Class 4A Regional Semifinals, Keystone Heights (10-1) takes on The Villages Charter (10-0). Keystone Heights heads into the game after a 50-0 defeat over Umatilla. This will be the first playoff game for The Villages Charter as they come off a bye week.

This week, Keystone Heights Head Coach Charles Dickinson says it is necessary for his team to be the most physical on the field in order to advance.

Class 7A Regional Semifinals

In Class 7A, Buchholz (10-1) is coming off a win over Fleming Island. Next, they head into their regional semifinal game against University (7-2). After clinching a win over Fletcher last week, University is going to be a strong competition according to Buchholz Head Coach Mark Whittemore.

All regional semifinal games take place on November 19th. Following these games, the Regional Finals will take place on November 26th.