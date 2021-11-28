Florida Men’s Basketball takes down Troy to remain undefeated

The 23rd ranked Florida men’s basketball team chomped down on the Troy Trojans on Sunday with an 84-45 win at home. The Gators improve to a 6-0 overall record as Florida continues to build on its impressive defensive identity.

How it happened

Transfer guard Myreon Jones was the hero of the day, hitting four three-pointers in the first half to lead scoring for the Gators. Furthermore, two of those came in the team’s first three baskets.

An 8️⃣-0️⃣ run to start the game for the Gators as @MyreonJones21 hits ✌ threes and @Anthony_Duruji lays one in!#GoGators | #GatorsHoop pic.twitter.com/uvVIcIgqyd — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 28, 2021

Jones finished the day totaling 12 points with three rebounds and four assists. In addition, he led six Gators players to reach double-figure scoring.

Senior guard Tyree Appleby also gave 12 points for Florida with one rebound and one assist. Head coach Mike White talked about how Jones and Appleby have been building momentum for the team offensively.

Meanwhile, Transfer guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made his first start of the season and scored 11 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Senior forward Anthony Duruji also had 11 points with two rebounds and three assists. Senior forward Colin Castleton and transfer guard Brandon McKissic tossed in 10 points apiece, with McKissic scoring all of his points in the first half coming off the bench. Castleton tallied eight rebounds with two assists while McKissic had 3 rebounds with one assist.

What it means

The Gators’ hot start to the season speaks to how the reworking of the roster via the transfer portal throughout the offseason is paying off. Sunday’s win marks the Florida men’s basketball team’s best start to a season in the Mike White era. The last time Florida opened a season with six straight wins was in the 2012-13 season.

White talked about how he was largely impressed by the team staying focused throughout the game.

On the other hand, he expanded upon what improvements the team will need to focus on moving forward to keep up the success.

Above all, White explained how the defense has been instrumental to Florida’s way of winning.

Up next for Florida men’s basketball

The Florida men’s basketball team will hit the road for a date with Oklahoma (6-1) on Wednesday night. Tip-off for the game is set for 8:00 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.