New Florida head coach Billy Napier
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is congratulated by Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez after Louisiana-Lafayette won 21-16 in an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Billy Napier: Get To Know New Head Coach

Paulina Castro December 1, 2021 College Football, Gainesville, Gators Football, SEC 17 Views

Florida announced they hired Louisiana’s coach Billy Napier as their next head coach. The school fired Dan Mullen and was quick to find a replacement.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin said that he has “followed and studied Billy Napier’s career with interest, and he became the primary target immediately after this position came open.”

He continues, “We felt confident he would be an excellent leader for the Gators, which is why he was the only candidate I met with about the job.”

Napier attended Furman University and was the starting quarterback. After he graduated he later went on to become the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for Clemson University. Napier was an analyst and later became the wide receivers coach for Alabama. He was the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks’ coach at Arizona State for one season. In 2018 he accepted the position of head coach for Louisana.  

Napier and his team built a stellar program for Louisiana. The school is now in the AP Top 25 which had never been done in the school’s history. Louisiana has a 39-12 record in four seasons under the coaching of Napier. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won 11 consecutive games. The team finished the regular season with 11-1. Billy Napier will lead the team to the Sun Belt championship for the second time Saturday, December fourth against Appalachian State. 

 

Billy Napier is replacing Dan Mullen who was in his fourth season with the Gators. He had a 34-15 record and ended the regular season with a 24-21.

Napier said in a statement “We embrace the expectations and are excited about the challenge ahead.”

He continues “We will assemble a special group of people and immediately get to work building a great program.”

 

Tags

About Paulina Castro

Check Also

Napier’s Louisiana to Face Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Sun Belt Conference Championship …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties