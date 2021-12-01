Billy Napier: Get To Know New Head Coach

Florida announced they hired Louisiana’s coach Billy Napier as their next head coach. The school fired Dan Mullen and was quick to find a replacement.

Welcome to Gator Nation, Coach! Look forward to seeing you in the Swamp. #GoGators https://t.co/zsoFXiLnYJ — Danny Wuerffel (@DannyWuerffel) November 28, 2021

Athletic director Scott Stricklin said that he has “followed and studied Billy Napier’s career with interest, and he became the primary target immediately after this position came open.”

He continues, “We felt confident he would be an excellent leader for the Gators, which is why he was the only candidate I met with about the job.”

Napier attended Furman University and was the starting quarterback. After he graduated he later went on to become the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for Clemson University. Napier was an analyst and later became the wide receivers coach for Alabama. He was the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks’ coach at Arizona State for one season. In 2018 he accepted the position of head coach for Louisana.

Napier and his team built a stellar program for Louisiana. The school is now in the AP Top 25 which had never been done in the school’s history. Louisiana has a 39-12 record in four seasons under the coaching of Napier. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won 11 consecutive games. The team finished the regular season with 11-1. Billy Napier will lead the team to the Sun Belt championship for the second time Saturday, December fourth against Appalachian State.

Billy Napier is replacing Dan Mullen who was in his fourth season with the Gators. He had a 34-15 record and ended the regular season with a 24-21.

Napier said in a statement “We embrace the expectations and are excited about the challenge ahead.”

He continues “We will assemble a special group of people and immediately get to work building a great program.”