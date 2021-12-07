Former Gator Offensive Tackle Lomas Brown Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

On Tuesday night, Lomas Brown will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the The National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas.

With tonight’s induction, Brown becomes the the ninth Florida player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

Thank you to the #University of Florida!! Love and gratitude for the billboard on the Las Vegas strip, Big moment going into the #College HOF,#Go Gators pic.twitter.com/NUx0BeK0eb — Lomas Brown Jr. (@LomasBrown75) December 7, 2021

Brown was selected to be in the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class, but has yet to be inducted. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Tuesday’s event will feature the induction of the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame classes.

Brown’s Career as a Gator

Brown played for the University of Florida Gators from 1981-1984. The offensive tackle is known as “The Great Wall of Florida.” Brown remains one of the most dominant blockers in SEC history.

In 1983, Brown was named Florida’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. Brown led the Gators to three-straight bowl berths, including a win in the 1983 Gator Bowl over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In 1984, Brown was a senior team captain for the Gators. During his time as team captain, he received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy that season as the SEC’s top blocker. Brown also was a two-time All-SEC selection. During his notable 1984 season, Brown guided Florida to nine consecutive wins to finish the season 9-1-1.

Brown’s Professional Career

Brown became the sixth overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 1985 NFL Draft.

Brown played a total of 18 seasons in the NFL:

Detroit Lions (1985-95)

Arizona Cardinals (1996-98)

Cleveland Browns (1999)

New York Giants (2000-01)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002)

The seven-time Pro-Bowler appeared in two Super Bowls. He retired on a good note after helping take the Buccaneers to victory at Super Bowl XXXVII.

Recently, Brown is one of 122 players and 19 offensive lineman to be nominated for the 2022 Professional Football Hall of Fame induction class. With this nomination, Brown will also be considered to be added to the Florida Ring of Honor.