Kiara Smith and the Gators take on Auburn Women’s Basketball

Following a Top 25 victory against Texas A&M in College Station, Kiara Smith and the Gators Women’s Basketball team returns home to take on the Auburn Tigers.

Kiara Smith and the Gators vs. Aicha Coulibaly and the Tigers

Both teams are seeing season with a lot of room for improvement. The Gators are 11-5 on the season while the Tigers sit at 8-6. In conference play, there is one win between the two programs.

Between the two teams, it looks to be an even matchup. Florida is 12th in the SEC for points scored per game with 68.4 and Auburn is 13th with 65.4 points.

Auburn plays through their star player Aicha Coulibaly who leads the team in points with 17.6, rebounds with 8.1, and steals with 2.2.

Florida is lead by the tandem of Kiara Smith and Lavendar Briggs. Smith averages 13.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. All leading the team. Briggs is not far behind with 12.5 points per game and 5.6 rebounds, which leads the Gators.

Leading up to this point

The Gators are entering this game against the Tigers off of a big win against Texas A&M with a score of 97-89. It was the highest scoring game of the season outside of the team’s exhibition game and it went to two overtimes.

Kiara Smith has scored in double digits in each of the last eight games.

The Gators can still see a lot of improvement from behind the three-point line. They shoot 30% as a team, but are led by Jordyn Merritt who shoots 46.3% from behind the arc.

The game is in Gainesville, where the Gators are 6-2 this season.

The game starts at 5 p.m. in the Exactech Arena. Coverage of the game will be live on 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF radio.