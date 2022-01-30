Florida Gators Fall to Top-Ranked South Carolina at Home

A rough start in the opening quarter ends in the Florida Gators Women’s Basketball team falling to top-ranked South Carolina. The Gamecocks (20-1, 8-1 SEC) defeated Florida, 62-50, snapping the Gators five-game winning streak.

Sunday’s showing of over 5,000 fans in the Exactech Arena was the largest crowd since the 1999 season. Unfortunately, the screaming fans showing support for their ladies couldn’t muster a win for the home team. Head Coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks have won three consecutive road game.

Chalk up another wire-to-wire win for the Gamecocks and another win on the road! FINAL STATS: https://t.co/SBKIdG2W3Q pic.twitter.com/PopD5Pez2n — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) January 30, 2022

Gators’ Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley spoke on the recent fan turnout and is excited on the future of the program moving forward.

Florida Gators (15-6, 5-3 SEC)

An improvement of play in the second half for Florida, wasn’t enough as they trailed by double-digits for almost the entirety of the game.

Carolina’s Aliyah Boston led the way with 13 points, shooting 4-of-12 from the field. The junior forward also made her presence on the glass known, grabbing an impressive 19 rebounds. For the game, the Gamecocks doubled the Gators in the rebounding column, 56-to-28.

Also, senior guard Kiara Smith had a valiant effort on the offensive end scoring a game-high 22 points, shooting 10-for-22 from the floor. Zippy Broughton also scored in double figures adding a nice 11 points.

For the Orange and Blue, the sluggish start came at an unforeseen time as they may have pulled off the upset if they could’ve capitalized on some early opportunities.

Florida shot a disappointing 1-for-19 from the field in the first period while the Gamecocks only took 11 field goals. However, it was enough as the Gators trailed 19-3 heading into the second quarter. From there, the rough shooting from the field continued as they shot 27.3 percent in the second quarter.

The Gamecocks headed to half with 33-13 lead. Finley talks about the teams performance in the first half.

Coming out of the locker room, a comeback had a hint of hope as Smith started to pick up the scoring for the Gators.The veteran guard scored 12 in the third quarter, as they headed into the final quarter including a 15-3 run in the period.

But, the steady and calm Gamecocks made just enough plays in the fourth to come out of Gainesville unscathed.

𝒟𝑒𝒶𝓇 𝒢𝒶𝓉𝑜𝓇 𝒩𝒶𝓉𝒾𝑜𝓃, Y'all showed out! Today's attendance of 5,319 was the 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝 since the 1999 season! 👏 Be sure to come help us do it again on Thursday against #4 Tennessee!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/nmznAJI7aS — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) January 30, 2022

Looking Ahead

Now, Florida looks to bounce back as they face off against the Tennessee Volunteers back at the O’Connell Center, Thursday, Feb.3. Something Finley and the Gators can carry over from Sundays outing, is their defense. The Gamecocks had a total of 21 turnovers while Florida only had 11.

Tip off against the Volunteers is set at 6 p.m.