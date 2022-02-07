LSU vs Texas A&M men’s basketball preview

The LSU men’s basketball team is taking a trip to College Station for a rematch with Texas A&M. Both teams will be looking to snap multi-game losing streaks in this Southeastern Conference showdown on Tuesday.

Preview: LSU vs Texas A&M

LSU Tigers

The Tigers have seemingly hit a slump after losing six of their past seven games. Prior to that, LSU started out their season hot going 15-1 with their first loss coming at the hands of SEC rival Auburn.

Now, the Tigers currently post a 16-7 overall record as well as a 4-6 record in conference play. Their most recent victory came on January 26 over Texas A&M when LSU used a 9-0 game-ending run. In addition, Brandon Murray had an impressive 21-point performance as the Tigers rallied past the Aggies to secure the 70-64 win.

BMurray. B stands for buckets. 🪣 pic.twitter.com/U2oPQ11twj — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 27, 2022

Since defeating the Aggies, LSU has allowed their three highest point totals of the season. In their recent contests, the Tigers have been surrendering an average of 76 points per game whereas before they allowed an average of 58.4.

Above all, LSU is scoring an average of 72.9 points per game while allowing opposing teams to score an average of 60.0 points per contest.

Texas A&M

The Aggies hold a 15-8 overall record and will be looking for revenge after their loss in their first meeting with then No. 19 LSU in January. Since then, Texas A&M has been struggling to snap its six-game losing streak.

The Aggies started SEC play with four consecutive wins but have since dropped six straight matchups. Its most recent loss was at the hands of Mizzou on Saturday.

Texas A&M’s last six defeats have featured two late rallies and been losses within single digits. Meanwhile, the Aggies are scoring an average of 74.1 points per contest while allowing an average of 65.6 points per game.

Above all, Texas A&M will be looking to end its longest losing streak in program history since the 2003-04 season come Tuesday. And this time, the Aggies will be taking on the Tigers at home with the hopes of avoiding the season sweep against LSU.

How to watch: LSU vs Texas A&M

The SEC matchup between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies will tip-off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8 at Reed Arena. The game can be watched live on SEC Network.