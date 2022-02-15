Gators Swimming and Diving Competes in SEC Championship

The No. 5 Men’s and No. 17 Women’s Swimming and Diving team is competing at the 2022 SEC Championship on Feb. 15. The team expects will compete in Knoxville, Tennessee through Feb. 19 at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

Entering the meet, both teams have two wins over Auburn and Georgia. The women and the men have a combined dual meet record of 3-0.

The Gators will be without senior swimmer, Bobby Finke, as Florida looks to defend their SEC Championship. Florida has won this tournament nine times in a row.

With a win, the men will secure their 43rd championship in school history.

On the women’s side, they look to clinch their 18th conference title after finishing second for the past three seasons. The events on Tuesday are the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay.

UF will swim four relays total, one for women and one for men in both of those events.

Nesty Named As New Head Coach

Anthony Nesty was just named head coach for the U.S. Men’s Swimming and Diving team at the 2022 FINA World Championships. Nesty is confident in his skill and ability to lead this team and knows what it takes going into the World Championships.

“We have really good coaches and we are a cohesive group. We want the same for the program, same for the athletes, and our goal is to be the best at the end of the season,” stated Nesty.

ONE DAY LEFT! Hear what Coach Nesty has to say heading to the SEC Championships!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/Y5CxtVtJr7 — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 14, 2022

Nesty sets his team to a high standard when it comes to them especially competing in the SEC Championships. Men’s and women’s swimming and diving have made it this far into their season by competing to the best of their ability.

“You’re at Florida so you are expected to do pretty well, especially the conference meet,” Nesty mentioned. “The guys have won a 9 straight, hopefully, we get a 10th one, and hopefully the woman can be top 3.”

After this meet, the Gators will have a hiatus until March 6th when they compete in the NCAA diving zones in Atlanta, Georgia.