MLB and Player’s Association no closer to lockout resolution

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association remain no closer to securing a lockout resolution as the upcoming season grows closer.

The ongoing work stoppage began on December 2, 2021. Over 80 days ago, MLB owners unanimously voted to implement a lockout after the expiration of the 2016 collective bargaining agreement between the league and the player’s union.

An on-time start to the season, scheduled for March 31, remains uncertain with no agreement in place.

Slight Moves Toward Resolution

MLB has postposed spring training through March 5. However, negotiations resumed on Monday at Roger Dean Stadium, the spring training home to both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins, in an attempt to save Opening Day.

Not only were MLB’s bargaining teams and the player’s union present, but also 10 players and two club owners, including Dick Monfort, of the Colorado Rockies, and Ron Fowler, of the San Diego Padres. Players present included Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Sonny Gray, all of whom hold positions within the union.

Ten players are expected at the bargaining session today: Max Scherzer, Jameson Taillon, Francisco Lindor, Taylor Rogers, Jason Castro, Brandon Nimmo, Whit Merrifield, Brent Suter, Sonny Gray & Paul Goldschmidt. A few are huddling with union officials before the 1 pm meeting. pic.twitter.com/wTtViDb4eK — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) February 21, 2022

The latest proposal from MLB focused on two issues.

First, owners increased their commitment to the bonus pool for players who are not eligible for arbitration. They proposed an increase from $15 million to $20 million to be disbursed among the top 30 performers. However, the union’s latest proposal requested the bonus pool to be upped to $115 million to be distributed among 150 players.

Next, MLB’s proposal increased the number of amateur draft picks to be determined by lottery from three to four.

In terms of their proposals, neither party will budge when it comes to the competitive balance tax threshold or tax rates. However, these items will be negotiated toward the end of discussions.

MLB Trying to Move Forward

Overall, the player’s union wants improvements to the economic structure of the league. With that in mind, the union’s goals include helping younger players, improving competition and increasing spending.

On the other hand, the league maintains the viewpoint that the players have a fair system without a salary cap.

In the end, MLB has more control over the end of the lockout, as it is not mandatory, and the owners could lift it whenever they’d like. However, both sides will need to come to a compromise to avoid a delay to the beginning of the season.

MLB and players meet again today at 1. It’s nice they are meeting but stepping things up now would be a good idea. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 22, 2022

MLB’s preference is to have four weeks of spring training. Therefore, there is a push to come to a deal by the end of February.

Negotiations resume today and will carry on throughout the week as pressure to come to an agreement increases. The union will submit a counter offer after today’s meeting.