Spring Training postponed through March 5

The MLB has postponed Spring Training through March 5. Evidently, this news comes since it has failed to reach a deal with the MLBPA.

Official training should have begun Feb. 15 with games set to begin on Saturday. The regular season is scheduled to begin on March 31. If the two parties fail to reach a collective-bargaining agreement, the MLB may have to delay the start of the season. Commissioner Rob Manfred has stated that they must have an agreed-upon deal by Monday to begin the season.

MLB informed the players union that a new CBA must be agreed upon by Feb. 28 to start the 2022 regular season on time, via multiple sources. pic.twitter.com/DxQg56N4mz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 18, 2022

The lockout began on Dec. 2 after the old CBA expired. Since, owners have been unable to come to an agreement with the players. Monday, the MLB met with the MLBPA at Roger Dean Stadium to resume contract negotiations. Significantly, they plan to meet possibly every day this week to try and work out a deal by the announced deadline.

Hello from Jupiter, Fla. where the fate of baseball hangs in the balance (or at least the start of this season). Two owners, chair of labor committee, Dick Monfort and past chair Ron Fowler, along with about 8 players will start up negotiations at 1 EST. Coverage all week at ESPN pic.twitter.com/CVTBjyKHau — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 21, 2022

The MLBPA expressed their displeasure with the league’s decision to postpone Spring Training, deeming it unnecessary. In turn, the players association has made several proposals for the new CBA, including an increased base salary, increased bonus pool and an increased competitive balance tax.

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/iboIiZqr0O — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) February 18, 2022

The MLB will refund any Spring Training tickets purchased for games before March 5.