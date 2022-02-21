Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred leaves a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Spring Training postponed through March 5

alextwist February 21, 2022 MLB 30 Views

The MLB has postponed Spring Training through March 5. Evidently, this news comes since it has failed to reach a deal with the MLBPA.

Official training should have begun Feb. 15 with games  set to begin on Saturday. The regular season is scheduled to begin on March 31. If the two parties fail to reach a collective-bargaining agreement, the MLB may have to delay the start of the season. Commissioner Rob Manfred has stated that they must have an agreed-upon deal by Monday to begin the season.

The lockout began on Dec. 2 after the old CBA expired. Since, owners have been unable to come to an agreement with the players. Monday, the MLB met with the MLBPA at Roger Dean Stadium to resume contract negotiations. Significantly, they plan to meet possibly every day this week to try and work out a deal by the announced deadline.

The MLBPA expressed their displeasure with the league’s decision to postpone Spring Training, deeming it unnecessary. In turn, the players association has made several proposals for the new CBA, including an increased base salary, increased bonus pool and an increased competitive balance tax.

The MLB will refund any Spring Training tickets purchased for games before March 5.

Tags

About alextwist

Check Also

Hunter Barco: UF’s Promising Pitcher

With Gator baseball starting in just ten days, UF pitcher, Hunter Barco, joins Steve Russel …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties