Avalanche Take Exciting Game One Over Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche avoid loss after a late push by the Lightning as they scored early in overtime to seal the Game 1 victory.

Avalanche Take It In Overtime

If game one is any indication of how this series is going to go, it is going to be a good one.

The Avalanche came out of the locker room strong. They went up 2-0 in the first ten minutes on goals by Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin.

Tampa was having none of it, however. Three minutes after giving up their second goal, Nicholas Paul marched down the ice and cut the lead to one.

Artturi Lehkonen said, “not so fast.” He pushed the lead back to two after a goal with about four minutes left in the first.

The lead was 3-1 at the end of period one.

With after just under 13 minutes, the Lightning turned it on in exciting fashion.

Ondrej Palat came down the floor and cut the lead back to one. After just 48 seconds, Mikhail Sergachev shocked the Avalanche crowd by tying the game up at 3-3.

… 48 seconds later. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9mHIfvuUIg — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 16, 2022

After these goals, scoring was no where to be found. The 3-3 tie was taken through the third period and into overtime.

The Tampa Bay Lighting’s Twitter handler may have gotten a little ahead of himself. A more humble approach may have changed the outcome.

Indeed, The Lightning did not get it done in overtime.

After just 83 seconds, Andre Burakovsky for the Avalanche told Tampa it was time to go to bed.

Overview

Now, the Lightning have lost game one for the third time in these playoffs. But it is no time for them or their fans to put their head down.

On the downside, the Lightning have a losing record all-time against the Avalanche, and it also doesn’t help that they are on the road.

Fortunately, the Lightning are not strangers to the big stage. This is now their third straight finals appearance as they look to win their third title in a row.

For the Avalanche, this is rather new territory. This is their first finals appearance since 2001 when they won.

Maybe a stroke of fortune cashes in all at once for the Avalanche and can win their third title.

Next game

Game 2 is on for Saturday at 8:00 p.m.