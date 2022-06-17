Accolades flowing for Florida Track & Field

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams at the University of Florida finished their respective seasons with ample hardware. Several Gators have become more decorated by the day.

Been there. Done that. Did it again.

Head coach Mike Holloway, who coaches both teams, has raked in numerous accolades since arriving to Florida in 2003. His squads have been overwhelmingly successful during his tenure. This season was no different for one of the most accomplished coaches in track and field history.

This year, Holloway’s women became the first Gators track and field team to sweep both the indoor and outdoor national championships since his men’s team did so in 2012. This year’s men also took home outdoor national championship honors, making Florida the first school to sweep both outdoor titles at Eugene since 2015.

They had fun. They won. And won.

Florida’s women’s track and field team added another sweep to its ledger when the USTFCCA released its outdoor south region awards. In addition to naming Holloway its women’s coach of the year, it also gave awards to assistant coach Nic Petersen and runners Jasmine Moore and Talitha Diggs.

Runner Anna Hall joined Petersen and Holloway in receiving national honors from USTFCCA. Hall is the organization’s field athlete of the year.

He’s no average Joe.

Florida’s men’s team, led by USTFCCA’s national track athlete of the year Joseph Fahnbulleh, broke records on the national stage. No team has ever scored more than its 54 points across team events.

The Gators brought home three event titles in Eugene en route to the school’s national championship sweep in Oregon. Fahnbulleh, of course, was particularly impressive. The sophomore won both the individual 100 and 200-meter national championships. Fahnbulleh’s 100-meter win was the Gators’ first national championship in the event in over a decade.

Former Florida Gators star and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jeff Demps became the second Gator to take home the honor in 2010.

