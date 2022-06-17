Lightning Look to Even Series on Saturday

After a disappointing loss on Wednesday, game two of the Stanley Cup Finals is now a crucial win for the Lightning.

What Went Wrong for Tampa?

Defensively, the Lightning had an uncharacteristic night. The Lightning has been great on defense throughout the entire playoffs, letting up four goals just four times before game one vs. Colorado. Tampa Bay allowed four goals in game one, which is the first time since game one against the Rangers. They also got off to a slow start in the first period, scoring just one goal to Colorado’s three. Their second period consisted of two goals to tie the game at three.

How the Lightning Can Win Game Two

Tampa Bay will surely need to get off to a better start than they did in game one. The Lightning won the second and third periods by a score of two goals to none. Had they gotten off to a better start, this game could have been theirs to win.

How the Avalanche Can Win Game Two

If the Avalanche is going to repeat their game one victory, they will need to maintain their energy in periods two and three. After a fantastic start in period one, the Avalanche didn’t get another goal until the overtime period. They will also need another strong performance from Valeri Nichushkin, who had a goal in period one, and the assist for the game-winning goal.

Game two will be played Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.