Four-Star Cornerback Sharif Denson Verbally Commits to Gators Football Team

Four-Star Cornerback Sharif Denson has verbally committed to Head Coach Billy Napier’s program, just five days after his unofficial visit to Gainesville.

The Jacksonville native announced his commitment in a video featuring Fred Weary and other former Gators hailing from Duval County.

Toney Helps Land Sharif Denson

According to 247sports.com, Denson is currently ranked as the number 24 cornerback in the class of 2023, and the number 206 recruit overall. Both of his parents attended and graduated from UF.

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney played a key role in landing the Gator’s second-highest-rated recruit. During his visit to Gainesville, Denson had plenty of one-on-one time with Toney, who played a key role in securing a verbal commitment from him less than a week later.

“That is my guy for real. He had a little presentation for me in the defensive back meeting room. He had put together some clips I had and was just giving me some advice on things to get better at,” he said of Toney, “He wanted to give me a snapshot of the things he can do for me. PT is trying to get me bad. He’s doing everything above and beyond for real. No DC is doing what he’s been doing for me.”

The 5-foot-11-inch cornerback chose Florida despite visiting Miami and Texas A&M earlier this month. He is the second defensive back in the class of 2023 to announce his verbal commitment to the Gators. Denson is now the ninth verbal commit of the Gators’ 2023 recruiting class.

High School Career

Before his sophomore season, Denson injured his meniscus, but quickly bounced back and was named a Jacksonville.com All First-Coast honorable mention. During his junior season, he helped lead Bartram Trail to a district title in Florida’s highest classification.