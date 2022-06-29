Thomas Haugh’s Gator Dream Comes True

Gator men’s basketball has successfully recruited 6’9 forward Thomas Haugh to their 2023 roster.

Haugh announced his commitment on Twitter Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/ThomasHaugh4/status/1542176873202999296

This is a dream come true for Haugh as he had envisioned himself in a Gator uniform since watching Tim Tebow lead the Gators when he was younger.

Regarding basketball, he finds former Gator stars Joakim Noah and Bradley Beal extremely exciting to watch.

“The (Gator basketball) program has a lot of history, and I’m excited to be part of it,” said Haugh.

Recently, Haugh graduated from Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania. He has decided to do a post-graduate season prior to joining the Gators in May.

Haugh’s athleticism has kept him on the college basketball radar this season as he had received offers from various division one schools including Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and the University of Illinois.

Haugh’s abilities

The Gators are adding a player who has proven to be agile for his size. His control and consistency as a playmaker in the perimeter are coveted qualities that immediately caught the eyes of head coach Todd Golden, who traveled to see Haugh’s play.

Showcasing his talents

Two weeks ago, Haugh was invited to be part of Under Amour’s Future 60 Camp at IMG Academy. At this camp, he showcased his basketball ability and received social media exposure when he was highlighted on the Boys Under Armor Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/UANextBHoops/status/1541618096963723264

The untapped potential that Haugh brings to the table can result in the Gators adding another impactful player to their iconic program.

As the Gator basketball team continues to rebuild in the new era of change, otherwise known as the “Golden era”, the excitement is felt throughout Gator nation as there is hope for a successful season on the horizon.

Haugh’s Future SportScene Appearance

Haugh will join Steve Russell on SportScene Thursday at 1 p.m.