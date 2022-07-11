2022 Wimbledon Wrapped Up

2022 Wimbledon Tournament Summary

As of Sunday, this year’s Wimbledon Games have concluded. Matches began in London on June 27th. All four Championship titles were announced July 10th. Both the men’s and women’s singles have thirty-two seeds, leaving all doubles’ teams with sixteen seeds.

The first place seed for the Gentlemen’s Singles was Novak Djokoic. For Gentlemen’s doubles, there was Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. For the ladies, the singles’ first place seed was Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile, Ladies’ doubles had Elise Mertens and Shuai Zhang. This tournament’s athletes showed everyone that rankings don’t necessarily predict the future.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Championship

Novak Djokovic secured the winner’s spot in the men’s championship. This marks his fourth consecutive title claim at Wimbledon. He faced Nick Kyrgios and secured the best two of three matches.

As for the women’s championship, Elena Rybakina took home the gold. Rybakina lost the first match to Ons Jabeur. However, she soon became the first woman since 2006 to win Wimbledon after being a match down.

Doubles Championship

For the Gentlemen’s doubles championship, the winners were Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. The pair was able to take down defending champions Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić.

On the ladies’ side, the winners were Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková. The women were able to defeat the defending champions, Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai. The match scores were 6–2 and 6–4.

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Championship

Moving on, the Junior Champions were Mili Poljicak, and Liv Hovde.

Live Hovde beat Luca Udvardy in the finals 6-3 and 6-4. Both were first-timers in Wimbledon’s finals. Furthermore, the reigning champion, Ane Mintegi, has moved into the Ladies’ category. Michael Zheng was defeated by Mili Poljicak.

Wimbledon Comes to an End

The 2022 Wimbledon Tournament is officially over. Of course, Novak Djokovic was the Men’s Single Champion after facing Nick Kyrgios to keep his title. On the women’s side, it was 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina who took home the gold. Above all, this turn proved that numbers aren’t everything. Despite her low seed placement she came out on top. All in all, this year’s competition was one to remember. Certainly, the tournament kept everyone, even the athletes, wondering what would happen next.