Urban Meyer
Urban Meyer, Fox Sports commentator and former Ohio State head coach talks before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Urban Meyer talks state of Gators, college football

shawnhumphrey July 8, 2022 College Football, Football, Former Gators, Gators Football, SEC 98 Views

Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer guested on SportScene with Steve Russell Thursday. Meyer spoke in-depth about NIL, conference realignment and the Gators.

Name, image, I’m not sure I like this

Meyer expressed concern at how drastically NIL deals have changed the landscape of college football. The former Ohio State head coach mentioned high school seniors receiving boatloads of money at a young age. Meyer believes student-athletes should be compensated, but worries it may get out of hand.

Shake, rattle and roll

Meyer also spoke about impending changes in college football, including possible conference realignment. With UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 10 and Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, Meyer speculated that college football may be trending toward the Big 10 and SEC becoming super conferences. Additionally, Several ACC powerhouses have reportedly been negotiating to join the SEC.

Meyer said any and all discussions are in preliminary steps. The former Gators coach said the impending landscape change is not quite at square one.

Once a Gator?

Meyer also spoke candidly and rather glowingly about Billy Napier. Meyer lauded the Gators’ head man’s work ethic and attention to detail. He spoke about Napier’s reputation as a winner at every step of his career. Meyer also mentioned that there was a lot of time left in recruiting. This rings true recently, as Napier’s staff has landed a handful of top recruits over the last few days.

Tags

About shawnhumphrey

Check Also

Tim Walton Coaching USA National Team

Florida’s softball Tim Walton, along with Charla Echols, Amanda Lorenz and Michelle Moultrie are all …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties