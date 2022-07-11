Four Gators at World Games

There is nothing lax about four Florida Gators’ approach to the sport. At the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, Team USA’s women’s sixes squad will hold some familiar faces for Gator nation.

Following the end of her sophomore season in May, Danielle Pavinelli will join former Gator Haley Hicklen on the field. Florida coaches Amanda O’Leary and Regy Thorpe will serve as Team USA’s co head-coaches.

Super Sixes

Super sixes is a break away from the traditional game. Instead of 11 players competing for either team, two teams of six will take the field. Sixes is also played on a smaller field with a 30 second shot clock and shorter quarters. This take on the sport is fairly new. World lacrosse announced the formation of sixes just last year. This year’s tournament is the first of its kind.

Gators Down Under

The United States will begin play against Australia at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The team will play Japan the next day before wrapping up its round robin against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

The tournament’s semifinals are scheduled for July 15. The gold, silver and bronze medal games will conclude the World Games on Saturday.