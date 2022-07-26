Trinity Thomas named Co-Winner of 2022 SEC Woman of the Year Award

Florida gymnastics’ Trinity Thomas adds another accolade to her extensive list of awards and accomplishments after being named co-winner of the 2022 SEC Woman of the Year Award.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1551630611080777729

Thomas shares the honor with Georgia track star Samantha Drop. The two represent the Southeastern Conference as nominees for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. Thomas and Drop were chosen from 20 female student-athletes nominated by SEC programs. Thomas is one of 10 gymnasts nominated, and one of five nominees to be a Honda Award winner for their respective sport or division.

About the Award

The SEC Woman of the Year Award honors a senior female athlete with a distinguished collegiate career, including their academic and athletic achievements, along with service and leadership excellence. Thomas made the cut from 577 to 156 nominees in contention for the NCAA Woman of the Year. She is one of 53 remaining NCAA Division I student-athletes. The NCAA Woman of the Year committee will narrow the list to 30 nominees, selecting 10 from each division. Three finalists for each division create the nine finalists. The committee will declare one of the nine finalists the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year in January. The convention will also celebrate the Top 30 honorees. A Florida Gator has never been name the NCAA Woman of the Year since its inception in 1991.

Congrats to the 151 nominees submitted by conference offices for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award!https://t.co/gYNcpM00mX | #NCAAWOTY pic.twitter.com/8jxGF7my2p — NCAA (@NCAA) July 25, 2022

Trinity Thomas Expands Her Trophy Case

Thomas earned her latest accolade just one month ago as a top three Honda Cup finalist when she also announced her return to Gator gymnastics for her fifth and final season. In April, she graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Physiology & Kinesiology – Fitness Wellness. She’s a 27-time All-American, the 2022 NCAA all-around, bars and floor champion, the 2020 and 2022 SEC Gymnast of the Year and has made the SEC Academic Honor Roll three consecutive years. Thomas’ collegiate bests include perfect tens on all apparatuses a minimum of three times. She’s proved to be dominant on the floor with a perfect mark earned 10 times. This includes a 10 on each floor exercise she performed in the 2022 post-season.