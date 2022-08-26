Week One of High School Football Continues

The 2022 high school football season began Thursday and is in full swing with multiple games kicking off Friday.

Buchholz Defeats Colombia in Season Opener

Despite the rain, Buchholz had a hot start to their season Thursday night. Coming off a 12-2 record in 2021 and a trip to the semifinals last year, the Bobcats dominated the Columbia Tigers 31-14 at home.

Buchholz capitalized on two Tiger fumbles, but struggled to put points on the scoreboard in the first quarter. However, a 21-point second quarter allowed the Bobcats to take a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Buchholz got in the endzone once more in the second half and their defense allowed only one Tigers touchdown in the second half, making the final score 31-14.

Bobcats quarterback Creed Whittemore, a UF commit, led the Bobcats to victory with two touchdowns including a 66-yard touchdown run.

Next week, the Bobcats will look to add to their winning streak as they host Riverview Sarasota while Columbia travels to Union County looking to earn their first win of the season.

Friday Night Matchups

P.K. Yonge kicks off their season vs. Eastside at 7 p.m. Last season, the Blue Waves defeated the Rams 36-16.

Sixteen players graduated from P.K Yonge’s team last year including five juniors who transferred. Despite the departed players, head coach Kevin Doelling said he’s excited about his team’s talented young players.

Doelling said coaching this new team has been an easy transition, and he’s looking forward to their season opener against Eastside.

Newberry Hosts Santa Fe

The Newberry Panthers will take on their cross-county rival Santa Fe to open their season at 7 p.m.

Last year, the Panthers defeated the Raiders 27-20 in their season opener.

Newberry has two new additions to its coaching staff. Former Gators Travis McGriff and Reid Fleming will be joining the Panthers this season. Head coach Edward Johnson said he is excited to bring the former Gator players on to his staff.

Other games to look out for

Bell vs. Trenton

Bradford vs. Baker County

Chiefland vs. Crescent City

Hawthorne vs. Middleburg

St. Francis vs. Indian Rocks Christian

Union County vs. University Christian

Williston vs. Hamilton County

St. Joseph Academy vs. Oak Hall