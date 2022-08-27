Florida Volleyball Closes Opening Weekend in Dominant Fashion

Florida volleyball couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season.

Over the weekend, the No. 15 Gators dominated North Florida, East Tennessee State and Virginia at the O’Connell Center to kick start Mary Wise’s 32nd season at the program’s helm.

Following a 3-1 win Friday over UNF, the Gators continued their offensive momentum in Saturday’s doubleheader. Florida dished out the Buccaneers in four sets (24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15) before smoothly sweeping the Cavaliers (25-11, 25-7, 25-18.)

East Tennessee State

Florida found itself in an unexpected situation early in the match. After continued back-and-forth exchanges, the Buccaneers took the first set after getting a kill and a service ace with the score tied at 24. Florida posted an unusual .111 hitting percentage during that period, which resulted in seven errors.

From the second set on, the Gators controlled the tempo and improved their attacking opportunities. They took the following three sets with a combined 75-45 score and committed only seven errors.

Sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason led the charge for Florida with a career-high 17 kills and four service aces. Middle blocker Gabrielle Essix contributed to the team’s defense with eight total blocks.

Virginia

The Gators demolished the Cavaliers in three straight sets to close the weekend. In the first frame, Florida built a 15-9 lead before going on an eight-point scoring run. The Cavaliers’ defense couldn’t keep up with the Gators’ efficient hitting, losing the set 25-11.

The script repeated itself in the second set. The team kept hammering Virginia with 13 kills and six service aces for a 25-7 win. Florida had three scoring runs of at least four points and held the Cavaliers to a .056 hitting percentage in that period.

Virginia fought in the final set by staying close on the scoreboard, but Florida eventually came out on top, 25-18. Both teams were tied at 10 before the Gators distanced themselves off the heels of four Virginia errors.

The Numbers

Florida finished the invitational with 145 kills, 32 aces and 24 blocks over 11 sets. The Gators also posted a soaring .521 hitting percentage against Virginia to fire up a high-octane offense.

Beason spearheaded the Orange and Blue offense with 41 kills and 10 aces. Senior transfer Marina Markova contributed 33 kills and a towering .477 hitting percentage. Freshman setter Alexis Stucky had 99 assists, averaging 11 per set, in her first three collegiate games.

Up Next

The Gators have a pair of Top-25 matchups this week. They host No. 14 Stanford Tuesday before traveling to No. 5 Minnesota Sunday.

Last season, the Gators had a 2-4 record when playing against Top-25 teams.