The Texas Longhorns beat the Florida Gators 3-2 with a 79th-minute goal from Trinity Byars. Byars had a phenomenal game with two goals, one assist and three shots on goal. The Gators took six fewer shots than the Longhorns but had the same amount of shots on goal (8).

An Electric First-Half

The goals started early between the Longhorns and Gators in Austin. At just the ten-minute mark, the Gators sound the alarm for a goal from Tessa Barton. Followed by the Longhorns returning the favor just two minutes later. The goal scored by Trinity Byars would tie up the game in record time.

Just a quarter through the match, in the 24th minute, the Longhorns score again. They gain possession from a botched throw-in opportunity from the Gators. Trinity Byars and Lauren Lapomarda intercepted the ball and got a clean assist to Emma Regan at the top of the box.

After a freekick, Florida’s Julianne Leskaukas scores late in the first half during the 42nd minute to tie it up again.

It had been a shootout by the end of the first half, even with the game tied at 2-2. texassports.com showed that the Longhorns had taken 11 shots in just the first half with five shots on goal. The Gators had taken nearly half the shots but were producing more quality chances, with 4-5 of their shots being on goal.

The Longhorns ran the first half aggressively, taking a lot of shots, six being off target, says texassports.com. The Longhorns had six fouls to the Gators’ four. Five of the Longhorn’s shots came from outside the box in the first half, with one resulting in a goal. They felt very comfortable shooting from range against the Gators.

Halftime in Lone Star State! Goals:

10:31 🐊 Tessa Barton

12:00 UT Trinity Byars

23:17 UT Emma Regan

42:46 🐊 Julianne Leskauskas Follow:

📺 Longhorn Network

💻📱 https://t.co/2oz63wpELa

📻 @ESPNGainesville https://t.co/ImegArjmd8 #GoGators | 🐊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8qhdrIuvLF — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 28, 2022

Longhorns Take Second-Half

Much of the second half was a possession battle and missed opportunities. The Longhorn’s keeper had been giving the Gators a real obstacle and vice versa. Gators keeper Alexa Goldberg had five saves on eight shots on goal, according to texassports.com. Additionally, Longhorns keeper Savannah Madden had six saves on eight shots on goal. As a result, both teams began taking any shot they could.

By the 70th minute, it is still 2-2, and both squads are desperate. So each team began throwing subs in like a deli, hoping fresh legs would be the difference maker.

Then In the 79th minute, Trinity Byars scores the third of the Longhorns’ goals putting the Gators down by one with 10 minutes to go. The quick and precise header came right in front of the goal off an assist from Liz Worden, who had been subbed three minutes earlier. The shot chart for the Longhorns shows the Gators box littered with attempts from inside 18 feet. The Gators keeper had a great game, but Longhorns forward Byars couldn’t be stopped by the defense.

https://twitter.com/TexasSoccer/status/1564029941691387906

Much of the Longhorns’ chances were forced, resulting in offsides or off-target shots in the second half. They took eight shots in the second half, with one of three shots on goal resulting in a score.

The Longhorns’ defense pressured and punished the Gators late in the second half. Texas did a good job blocking shots, interrupting momentum downfield and keeping the ball in the second half.

Gator Soccer Twitter:

Read more on Gator Soccer here: