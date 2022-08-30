AD Scott Stricklin joins Sport Scene

Scott Stricklin, current Florida Gators athletic director, talked with Steve Russell on Sport Scene. Notably, he spoke about the future of Gator sports and how he is preparing for this upcoming season.

Stricklin joined the university’s staff in the fall of 2016 and quickly made a positive impact on the athletic department. Critically, he came to Florida with over 29 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, including six as athletic director at his alma mater, Mississippi State. Significantly, five national championships and 21 conference titles have been added to his collection in his six years at UF.

Stricklin talked to Russell about plans for a renovated stadium and some of the features he wants to be added.

Scott Stricklin Talks NIL

In the new age of the NIL, Stricklin talked about how he thinks the legislation should be used in order for the student-athletes to maximize themselves.

New Additions to the SEC

Beginning in 2025, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma will be joining the SEC. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have all been members since the creation of the SEC in 1933. The South Eastern Conference has previously expanded twice already, adding Arkansas and South Carolina in 1991, followed by Missouri and Texas A&M in 2012.

Stricklin talked about how the addition of Texas and Oklahoma will affect the SEC.

Playoff Expansion?

Until now, the College Football Playoff format was expanding from four to 12 teams. Recently, there has been even more talk about expanding to 16 teams. After many meetings and negotiations, the CFP announced it will stay at four teams through the end of its current contract, after the 2025 season.

Stricklin talked about what he thinks will happen to the CFP and what that means for the individual schools.