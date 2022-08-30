Dr. Kent Fuchs joins Sport Scene

Dr. Kent Fuchs has served as University of Florida President for the past eight years. Fuchs announced his retirement Jan. 5, and the search for a new president immediately began. Tuesday, Fuchs joined Sport Scene with Steve Russell to discuss transitioning into a new role at UF.

Administration Meets Athletics

With such prominent athletic programs, sports pay the majority of UF’s bills. Surely, from electricity to maintenance, the funds raised from athletics allow campus to efficiently function.

Funding directly from athletics and “friends of athletics” has made many new campus amenities possible, according to Fuchs. Notably, there was not an indoor football practice facility, the Stephen C. O’Connell Center was not renovated and ground was not broken for the Heavener Football Training Center when Fuchs came to UF.

Fuchs’ Legacy

When Fuchs began his term as UF President in 2014, he was thrilled to be able part of a wonderful university. Now, he wants to be remembered as someone who helped the University of Florida grow in stature, reputation and excellence. Also, the president added that he and his wife Linda had much fun at UF throughout his tenure.

Often, Fuchs is found chatting with students on campus or introducing himself to parents. He always goes out of his way to make everyone on campus feel welcome.

A warm welcome from @PresidentFuchs to our new and returning Gators near and far as we kick off the fall semester pic.twitter.com/tVUaF0wgY5 — FLORIDA (@UF) August 24, 2022

When his tenure as president officially comes to a close upon the hiring of his successor, Fuchs will return to the place where he started his career in the 1980s: the classroom. Fuchs will teach computer engineering at UF.

Advice to Successor

Be yourself: a simple but profound piece of advice Fuchs offered to the future UF president.

In addition, Fuchs recommends “leaning into the job.” Fuchs has found embracing the university, embracing the athletics, embracing the academic health center, embracing the agriculture, embracing the breadth of the university and embracing the gator traditions, makes the job incredibly enjoyable.