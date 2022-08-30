TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: A general view of the Florida A&M Rattlers Helmet during the game against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Bragg Memorial Stadium Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Rattlers defeated the Eagles 28 to 21. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Florida A&M players scorn university officials

Kate Caranante August 30, 2022 College Football 38 Views

For their first game of the season, Florida A&M Football traveled to Chapel Hill to face UNC. However, there may not have been a game at all. Notably, 26 players were deemed ineligible prior to kick-off. While FAMU lost the game 56-24, the school made $450,000 for participating.

Administrative issues

It has since been revealed the lack of athletic staffing contributed to players being deemed ineligible. Significantly, the school only has one academic advisor down from four in 2018. The school also has a compliance officer who doubles as the financial officer.

Of the 26 ineligible players three of them were starters, one being Isaiah Land. Land was the top defender in the FCS last season and is a 2023 NFL draft prospect. Critically, coach Willie Simmons says Land and his teammates were “misadvised” one what courses to take, leading them to be academically ineligible. Simmons made it clear that no player failed a class this summer, they took and passed the classes they were advised to take. However, it was not discovered until August that they were short on credits.

Aftermath at Florida A&M

On Monday, more than 80 Florida A&M players signed a scornful letter to the university officials. Some issues addressed in the letter were financial aid not arriving on time, lack of staffing in academic support and compliance, lack of access to summer school classes and student-athletes not being represented in the search for the new athletic director.

The letter also made sure to note that the team knelt in protest during the two school songs played post game and they will continue with the practice until they see changes in the issues they pointed out in the letter.

The university responded by saying they are confident in their processes. They will continue their efforts and work to pursue all possibilities to provide an excellent student experience to all student-athletes.

