Dolphins Set to Face off Against Ravens

The Miami Dolphins travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins are coming off an impressive victory over the New England Patriots, with their defense being a shining light during the game. The Ravens are coming off a 24-9 win over the New York Jets.

Miami Dolphins

#Patriots Mac Jones fumbles, #Dolphins scoop it up or the touchdown to extend their lead 10-0. Jones also had an INT earlier.pic.twitter.com/gF5UsDKpbT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022

The Dolphins impressed in week one, overall. The pressure from the defense was Miami’s most significant asset. Despite some arrant throws from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he was still able to complete 69.7% of his passes with 270 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Fins defense collected two sacks, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles and recovered them both. The defense also recorded one interception.

Another star in Miami, Tyreek Hill, played well in his debut game for the Dolphins with eight receptions and 94 receiving yards. Hill has proved to be an exceptional route runner, so expect his targets to only increase as the season goes on.

However, the touchdown from Tagovailoa was thrown to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle also had a solid game, having four receptions on five targets for 69 yards.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens safeties Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark combined for 21 tackles while the defense had three sacks. Two sacks came from DT Calais Campbell and the other from LB Justin Houston.

Last season, the Ravens lost to the Dolphins in week 10 22-10.

This game will be a grudge match for the Dolphins’ defense which has recently gained traction, especially in the rushing game.

Betting Preview and Stats:

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Ravens have a 75% chance of winning.

BETMGM has the Ravens winning the match-up with 55% confidence.

The total over/under for the game is 44.5.

Baltimore Ravens Spread: -3.5 (-110). The money line for the Ravens is -185.

The Dolphins are expected to cover the spread with 62% confidence, according to BETMGM.

Miami Dolphins Spread: +3.5 (-110). The money line for the Dolphins is +150.